Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of QGEN opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,648.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $82,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 377.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

