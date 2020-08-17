Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of PULM opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 123.49% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

