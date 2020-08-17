Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.29 Million

Analysts forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $174.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $501.72 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. Propetro reported sales of $541.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $767.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.19 million to $917.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $946.25 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Propetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.94 million.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 501,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,079. Propetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

