Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.16). Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.94 million. Propetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Propetro to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Propetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

PUMP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 501,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Propetro has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Propetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.