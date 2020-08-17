Privatix (PRIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,631.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $107,199.24 and approximately $5,631.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.83 or 0.05946113 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015575 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00049406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

