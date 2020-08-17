Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.20 Million Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,680,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 97,764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $46,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.