Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,523,000 after buying an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.62.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

