Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of ResMed worth $43,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $197,693.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,309 shares of company stock worth $4,168,426. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $176.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

