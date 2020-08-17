Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Metlife worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

