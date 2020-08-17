Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Investec upgraded Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

PMOIY stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $359.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

