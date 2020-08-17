PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.
PPL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
