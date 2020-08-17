PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PPL from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.

PPL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PPL has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in PPL by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

