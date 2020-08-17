Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Power Integrations stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Power Integrations has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $127.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $228,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,990. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

