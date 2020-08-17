PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives $125.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

