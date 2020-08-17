Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,081,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,287,754. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 196,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pluralsight by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 262,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

