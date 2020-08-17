Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.15.

DOC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

