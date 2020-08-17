Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 217.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

