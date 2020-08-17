Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

PHAT stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

