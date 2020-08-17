Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.78.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,835 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

