Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,036 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,140 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Perficient worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,513 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

