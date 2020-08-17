Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Cowen

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of PE stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,890 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

