Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Sells $1,906,338.54 in Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 274.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,883,000 after buying an additional 134,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.