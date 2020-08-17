Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAAS. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.47.

PAAS stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 209.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,768,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 184,244 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

