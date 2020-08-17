Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $259.11 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $215.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

