Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $6,547,259.04 in Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Andreas Wicki sold 34,904 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $2,145,548.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $61.23 on Monday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -244.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

