Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $335,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,469 shares of company stock worth $458,575. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Overstock.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 3,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSTK opened at $100.00 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

