Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$18.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$14.50 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.21%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

