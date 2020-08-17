O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 666.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $465.30 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.85 and its 200 day moving average is $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total value of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,589 shares of company stock worth $15,626,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

