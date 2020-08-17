Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 87,271 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.27. 67,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,123,989. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

