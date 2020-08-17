Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Onespan from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $18.98 on Friday. Onespan has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $631,222.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,684,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,294,531.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 404,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,517 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onespan by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

