Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 142,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 272,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 80,466 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 356,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NQP stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

