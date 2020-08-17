Nutanix (NTNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutanix is gaining from a steady expansion in the customer base. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor was strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, Nutanix is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper converged infrastructure market, owing to its portfolio strength, over the long term. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top-line in the near term. Also, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term. Notably, shares of Nutanix have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

8/10/2020 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – Nutanix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Nutanix stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,318,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after buying an additional 188,230 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 93,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 37,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

