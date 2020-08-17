NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,602 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.94. 1,226,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,597. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

