Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $206.61 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

