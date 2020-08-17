Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wedbush

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3,926.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

