Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NIU stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.71 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

