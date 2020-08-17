Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $7.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

