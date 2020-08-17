NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of NGL Energy Partners worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 1,075,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 359,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $565.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.01.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

