Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 393,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,496 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.64 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NEM opened at $63.85 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,454,573.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

