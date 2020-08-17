New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Up 22.4% in January

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

EDU stock opened at $135.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $153.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.28.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 898,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after buying an additional 172,489 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 51.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,819 shares in the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 34.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 738,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

