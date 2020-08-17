Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Neovasc reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year sales of $2.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $31.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22).

Several brokerages have commented on NVCN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Neovasc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neovasc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 292,110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 262,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,708. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.76. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

