Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neos Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Neos Therapeutics worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neos Therapeutics (NEOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.