Neo Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Neo has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $363.76 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $16.11 or 0.00133996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinsuper, HitBTC and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00158248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.59 or 0.01859400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00193020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Bitbns, LBank, Kucoin, BitForex, DragonEX, OKEx, Bibox, Coinnest, Exrates, Gate.io, Allcoin, COSS, Liquid, Tidebit, Coinsuper, TDAX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, BigONE, Koinex, BCEX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Bitinka, BitMart, CoinEx, Huobi, Ovis, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

