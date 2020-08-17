National Securities Lowers Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Neutral

National Securities cut shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calyxt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 9.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. Analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calyxt by 82.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

