National Grid’s (NGG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.0126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 113.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Grid by 17.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,043,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,800,000 after acquiring an additional 154,401 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after purchasing an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 297,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 18.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 390,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

