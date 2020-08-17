Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,871,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,913,000 after purchasing an additional 355,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.12.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $196.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

