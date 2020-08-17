Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,816 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,816 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $343.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

