Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,777 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,024 shares of company stock worth $10,965,442 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $347.56 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.