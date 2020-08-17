Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Stryker by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,400 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $8,327,859. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $188.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

