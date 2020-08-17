Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,513,000 after buying an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,087,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after purchasing an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,883,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,091 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

