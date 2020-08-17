Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,903 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Eastgroup Properties worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 258,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 500 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $58,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $133.20 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

